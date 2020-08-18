Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 41,846 after reports of 145 new cases – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 145 as of Tuesday morning to reach a total of 41,846.

Eight people died in the past 24 hours, raising the officially reported fatalities to 832. One more person died of other, underlying causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 245 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 327 to 34,982 in the past day, with 5,787 people still undergoing treatment. In total, 186,661 tests have been completed, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.