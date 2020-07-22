Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 35,693 with 439 new cases – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 439 as of Wednesday morning, bringing the country total to 35,693.

Sixteen people died in the past 24 hours, taking the officially registered death toll to 678. Two more patients died from other, pre-existing conditions unrelated to the virus, A total of 217 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

Also 560 individuals recovered in the past day, raisig the overall number of the recoveries to 24.766. In total, 149,898 tests have been completed.