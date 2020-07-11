Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 31,392 amid reports of 489 new cases – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 489 as of Saturday morning, bringing the sum total number of the infections to 31,392.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13 new deaths, raising the state toll to 559.

Three more patients died in the past 24 hours from causes unrelated to herpes. A total of 180 cases of the sort have now been reported to date.

Also 710 people recovered since Friday morning, with the overall number of the recoveries standing 19,419. In total, 133,104 tests have been completed.