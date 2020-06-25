Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 22,488 after reports of 771 new cases – Armenian News

The final number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 22,488 after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 771 new infections and 11 deaths.

The officially recorded fatalities have climbed to 397 as of Thursday afternoon. One more infected patient died in the past 24 hours from causes unrelated to herpes. A total of 131 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The number of the recoveries increased by 538 to reach 11,335; some 10,625 active cases are still under treatment. In total, 102,736 tests have been completed.