Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 21,717 on June 24 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 711 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 21,717 by 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, the Ministry of Health reports.

653 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 10,797.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 14 to 386.

The latest victims were 64 (female), 79 (male), 65 (male), 64 (male), 73 (female), 68 (male), 62 (female), 76 (female), 83 (male), 68 (female), 83 (male), 83 (male) and 68 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health issues, the ministry said.

In addition, 4 cases of death were recorded previously day if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 130.

The amount of active cases is 10,404.

As many as 100,400 tests have now been performed in the united states since the illness outbreak.