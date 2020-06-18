Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 18,698 amid reports of 665 new cases – Armenian News

The final number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 18,698 as of Thursday morning after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 665 new infections.

Seven more deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, raising the fatalities to 309.

Two more infected patients died from causes unrelated to the virus. A complete of 101 cases of the kind have now been reported currently, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The daily number of the recoveries has increased by 745 to 7,560; some 10,728 active cases continue to be under treatment. In total, 89,992 tests have now been completed.