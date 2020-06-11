Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 14,669 on June 11 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 566 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national tally to 14,669 at the time of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, the Ministry of Health reports.

240 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 5,466.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 18 to 245. The latest victims were 78 (male), 76 (female), 86 (male), 83 (female), 71 (male), 67 (male), 64 (male), 71 (male), 78 (female), 67 (male), 74 (male), 86 (male), 69 (male), 58 (male), 66 (female), 81 (male), 73 (male) and 60 (male) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems, the ministry said.

In addition, 5 cases of death were recorded on Wednesday if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 82.

The amount of active cases is 8,876.

As many as 75,389 tests have now been performed since the infection outbreak.