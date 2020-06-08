Armenia’s coronavirus tally reaches 13,325 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 195 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national tally to 13,325 as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, the Ministry of Health reports.

85 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total quantity of recoveries now standing at 4,099.

The COVID-19 deaths have become by 11 to 211. The latest victims were 64 (female), 70 (female), 63 (female), 61 (male), 88 (female), 65 (male), 80 (male), 79 (female), 52 (female), 87 (male) and 88 (male) years of age. All had underlying chronic health conditions, the ministry said.

The quantity of active cases is 8,943.

