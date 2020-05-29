Armenia’s coronavirus tally hits new record high amid reports of 460 new cases – Armenian News

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit a new record high in Armenia as of Friday morning after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 460 new infections and eight deaths.

The complete variety of the registered cases has thus elevated to eight,676, with 3,297 recoveries and 165 deaths.

Forty-five of the fatalities are recognized to have been brought on by pre-present circumstances unrelated to the virus. One such deadly case was recorded up to now 24 hours.

The every day variety of the recoveries is 10; some 5,214 sufferers are nonetheless present process remedy.

In complete, 56,042 exams have been accomplished.