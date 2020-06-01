Armenia’s coronavirus tally climbs to 9,492 on June 1 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 210 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 9,492 as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, the Ministry of Health reviews.

16 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 3,402.

The COVID-19 fatalities have grown by 8 to 139. The newest victims have been 81 (male), 63 (male), 65 (male), 73 (feminine), 82 (feminine), 67 (male), 81 (male) and 69 (feminine) years outdated. Except for the final affected person, all had underlying power well being situations, the ministry stated.

In addition, 5 circumstances of loss of life have been recorded on Sunday when the sufferers had examined constructive for COVID-19, however the reason for loss of life was one other illness. The whole of such circumstances is 55.

The variety of energetic circumstances is 5,896.

As many as 58,668 checks have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.