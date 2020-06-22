Armenia’s coronavirus tally climbs to 20,588 on June 22 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 320 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 20,588 as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, the Ministry of Health reports.

129 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total amount of recoveries now standing at 9,131.

The COVID-19 deaths have cultivated by 10 to 360.

The latest victims were 83 (male), 71 (female), 81 (male), 85 (female), 70 (male), 53 (male), 84 (female), 84 (male), 62 (female) and 60 (female) years of age. Except going back one, all had underlying chronic health issues, the ministry said.

In addition, 3 cases of death were recorded before day once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 117.

The amount of active cases is 10,980.

As many as 96,843 tests have already been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.