Armenia’s coronavirus tally climbs to 13,675 on June 9 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 350 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 13,675 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, the Ministry of Health studies.

352 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 4,451.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 6 to 217. The newest victims had been 83 (feminine), 61 (male), 75 (feminine), 46 (male), 59 (male) and 79 (male) years previous. All had underlying persistent well being circumstances, the ministry mentioned.

In addition, two instances of dying had been recorded on Monday when the sufferers examined optimistic for COVID-19, however the reason for dying was one other illness. The complete of such instances is 74.

The variety of lively instances is 8,933.

As many as 71,405 checks have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.