Armenia’s coronavirus tally climbs to 12,364 on June 6 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 547 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 12,364 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, the Ministry of Health experiences.

207 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the overall variety of recoveries now standing at 3,720.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 7 to 190. The newest victims had been 70 (feminine), 92 (feminine), 82 (feminine), 62 (male), 82 (male), 56 (feminine) and 66 (male) years previous. Except the final affected person, all had underlying continual well being situations, the ministry stated.

The variety of lively circumstances is 8,385. As many as 66,674 exams have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.