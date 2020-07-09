Armenia’s coronavirus cases top 30,000 on July 9 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 526 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 30,346 at the time of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, the Ministry of Health reports.

573 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 18,000.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 14 to 535.

The latest victims were 83 (male), 82 (male), 65 (female), 61 (female), 74 (female), 70 (male), 82 (male), 64 (male), 68 (female), 90 (female), 81 (male), 52 (female), 65 (male) and 63 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health issues.

In addition, according to the ministry, 6 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 170.

The amount of active cases is 11,641.

As many as 129,166 tests have already been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.