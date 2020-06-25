Armenia’s coronavirus cases top 22,000 on June 25 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 771 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour interval, bringing the nationwide tally to 22,488 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, the Ministry of Health reviews.

538 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 11,335.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 11 to 397.

The newest victims had been 69 (male), 60 (male), 61 (male), 90 (feminine), 46 (feminine), 44 (feminine), 61 (male), 71 (feminine), 74 (feminine), 67 (male) and 66 (male) years previous. All had underlying persistent well being situations, the ministry mentioned.

In addition, 1 case of demise was recorded prior to now day when the affected person examined optimistic for COVID-19, however the reason for demise was one other illness. The complete of such cases is 131.

The variety of energetic cases is 10,625.

As many as 102,736 assessments have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.