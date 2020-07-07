Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 29,000 on July 7 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 349 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 29,285 by 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Ministry of Health reports.

605 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 16,907.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 12 to 503.

The latest victims were 58 (female), 70 (female), 72 (male), 56 (female), 56 (female), 63 (male), 81 (male), 80 (female), 82 (female), 85 (male), 54 (female) and 60 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 5 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 164.

The amount of active cases is 11,711.

As many as 125,088 tests have now been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.