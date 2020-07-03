Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 27,000 on July 3 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 662 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 27,320 by 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, the Ministry of Health reports.

448 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 15,484.

The COVID-19 deaths have increased by 10 to 469.

The latest victims were 56 (male), 74 (female), 80 (male), 83 (male), 66 (male), 69 (male), 61 (male), 82 (male), 81 (female) and 62 (male) years of age. All had underlying chronic health conditions, the ministry said.

In addition, according to the ministry, 3 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 156.

The amount of active cases is 11,211.

As many as 118,102 tests have now been performed since the illness outbreak.