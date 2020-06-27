Armenia’s coronavirus cases rise to 23,909 after reports of 662 new infections – Armenian News

The whole quantity of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia elevated to 23,909 as of Saturday afternoon after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 662 new infections.

Ten deadly cases have been registered previously 24 hours, elevating the formally reported loss of life toll to 420. Two extra contaminated sufferers died from causes unrelated to the virus. A complete of 132 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The quantity of the recoveries elevated by 762 to 12,911; some 10,445 energetic cases are nonetheless underneath remedy. In whole, 107,107 checks have been accomplished.