Armenia’s coronavirus cases climb to 26,658 on July 2 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 593 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 26,658 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, the Ministry of Health reports.

473 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 with the total quantity of recoveries now standing at 15,036.

The COVID-19 deaths have increased by 6 to 459.

The latest victims were 79 (female), 68 (female), 62 (female), 63 (male), 72 (female) and 78 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health issues, the ministry said.

In addition, 4 cases of death were registered before 24 hours when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason behind death was another illness. The total of such cases is 153.

The number of active cases is 11,010.

As many as 115,765 tests have been performed in the country because the disease outbreak.