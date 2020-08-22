Armenia’s chess team defeats Turkey at FIDE Online Olympiad – Panorama

The FIDE Online Olympiad is happening from July 25 to August 30. All the 163 signed up groups were divided into 5 departments ranked from “Base Division” to “Top Division”.

The Top Division begins on Friday, with 25 seeded groups, consisting of Russia, China, United States, signed up with by the leading 3 finishers of each swimming pool (A to E) from Division 2.

As the Chess Federation of Armenia reports, the Armenian team is completing in Pool C with Russia, England, Bulgaria, Romania, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Croatia anTurkey On Friday Armenia held 3 video games. In the preliminary our team beat Romania 4:2, then suffered surprise defeat from Bulgaria 2,5- 3,5. In the 3rd round Armenia won over Turkey by 4,5- 1,5. Russia tops the Pool with 6 points. Armenia shares 2- 6 positions with 4 points.

Round 4- 6 will occur on Saturday when our team will deal with Croatia, Algeria and Morocco.