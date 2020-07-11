Armenia’s bread production on the decline – Panorama

Bread production volumes kept dropping in Armenia over the past few months, based on the latest figures released by the National Statistical Committee.

Armenia produced 112,764 a great deal of bread from January to May 2020, down by 1.2 percent from the same period a year ago when a total of 114,157 tons were produced.

The first five months of this year also saw a sharp growth in flour production, which increased by 32.2 per cent to some 79,903 tons from 60,435 a great deal of January-May a year ago.