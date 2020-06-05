Armenia’s 2019 economic growth ‘was due to services sector and industries’ – minister   – Armenian News

The 7.9% economic growth which Armenia noticed in 2019 got here primarily from the services sector and the output in several industries, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan stated at this time, summing up the implementation of final yr’s chief fiscal doc.

At the National Assembly session listening to the report on the 2019 State Budget, Janjughazyan additionally highlighted the notable improve within the inhabitants’s common earnings, which he stated contributed additionally to greater credit score volumes. “The growth in the external demand for certain industrial products has also resulted in such a positive record,” he stated.

The minister famous that the value surge in 2019 averaged 1.4%, amounting to 1.5% for non-meals merchandise and 1.9% – for meals and mushy drinks.