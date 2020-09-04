Armenians wishing to return to Russia protest outside parliament – Panorama

A group of individuals staged a protest outside the Armenian National Assembly structure on Friday, requiring a chance to travel back to Russia.

The objecting residents who came to Armenia from Russia a couple of months back had to remain in the nation due to the closure of state borders amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The parliament is today disputing an expense that would enable the federal government to impose a 6- month quarantine once the state of emergency situation ends on September 11.

One of the protesters stated they have no house in Armenia, as the households of the majority of them have actually stayed in Russia.

“We are asking the authorized ministers to help us rejoin our families. I am a pensioner, how am I supposed to live here only on my pension? Now I am living on rent. We are people who have ended up on the edge of the abyss, being unable to take a step backward or forward,” the protester stated, including the pension gotten by her and her hubby is not even sufficient to pay the lease.

She worried there are individuals here who have actually left their spouses or partners in Russia for months and can not join them. “Can households be separated due to the fact that of coronavirus?” she stated.

Another protester stated he has actually remained in Armenia for 6 months and can not discover a task. “There is no opportunity to live here. Let them do something to send us back,” …