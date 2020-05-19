Armenians not wearing masks in public places may face fines of 10.000 drams – Panorama

The Armenian parliament authorized in the primary studying the laws imposing fines as much as 10,000 AMD on those that fail to put on a masks in public palaces. The related amendments had been made to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Armenia and had been authorized by 92 in favor and one opposing votes.

New guidelines will come into power after the ultimate studying and can legally require residents to put on face masks on public transport and the public places.

The measure is adopted to assist fight coronavirus because the nation eased the lockdown guidelines from May 18, reopening companies and resuming public transport amongst different issues.