The 4th President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“April 24 is not only a day of remembrance. On that day, we prove to the whole world that Armenians cannot be annihilated. We have proved that we can rise from the ashes …

The pain of the huge human and territorial losses suffered by our people more than 100 years ago still echoes in our hearts, reminding us that the right of the Armenian people to live in peace, security and development in their cradle was violated, yesterday in the Ottoman Empire and today in Artsakh.

We, as a united people-state, must be able to be part of the developments taking place in the world today, without retreating from our memory and from the just demands in Armenia, the Diaspora, Artsakh …

The policy of silencing the crime of the Armenian Genocide, leaving it in the past, and moreover, denying it, has long since exhausted itself.

Genocide is a crime against all humanity, indifference and impunity give rise to new crimes.

“Even today, the events in Artsakh and throughout our region prove once again that the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is a necessity for ensuring local peace and stability …,” the message reads.