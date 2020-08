An incident happened in between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Toronto on August 1, at around 10: 30 pm, the Embassy of Armenia to Canada reported, highly condemning the policy embraced by Azerbaijanis to prompt events.

“We once again call on our compatriots to be vigilant and not to give in to any provocation,” the embassy stated.

Clashes have actually been reported in between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in various nations after Azerbaijan released military attacks versus Armenia on 12 July.