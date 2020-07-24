Armenians attacked by Azerbaijani groups in Moscow – Panorama

Armenians have actually come under attack by Azerbaijani groups in Moscow, which has actually triggered a mayhem in the Russian capital, Infoteka24 ru reports.

A video launched by the news outlet programs Azerbaijani goons beating Armenians, who are facing them alone, and smashing their cars and trucks.

The source calls attention to the reality that such 3 videos have actually been published on the Facebook page of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s representative Eynulla Fatullayev, which plainly reveals that xenophobia is supported by the Azerbaijani authorities.