Armenian wrestling teams will resume trainings following a break, the National Olympic Committee reports. As the Wrestling federation informed, working out camp started on July 8 in Tsakhkadzor resort town headed by head coach Habetnak Kurghinyan.

Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestling team light emitting diode by the top coach Edvard Sahakyan will leave for the sport on July 15. The trainings will be held in closed format, the foundation said.