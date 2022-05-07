Your type is indescribable. I have no words to say what strength you have in addressing the participants of the march of mothers, sisters and women who died in the 44-day war, women who fought for the homeland, said Angela Elibegova, an expert on Azerbaijan.

“We are told that we do not want peace. That is a lie. Armenian women understand that we must be strong for a dignified peace. And today Armenian women show what power they have. “They are ready to fight for the country, for the future, for the security of their country,” he said.

Angela Elibegova stressed that the women who came out to fight show what the real type of Armenian woman is.

“These women are educating future heroes. They are ready to build the Armenia where we will all live with the right value system, where we will be sure that we are safe.

“We stand side by side with men in this struggle,” he said.