Armenian woman, her 5-year-old son attacked by Turkish speaking men in US – Panorama

A 34- year- old Armenian woman and her 5-year-old son were attacked by 2 Turkish speaking men in Northeast Philadelphia, the United States, Region Monitor reported.

Their cars and truck was stopped at a traffic signal when one guy approached it and began ripping Armenian signs and flags off the lorry.

In the meantime, the other guy was beating on the chauffeur’s side door window threatening the woman and screaming at the other guy to “remember this car.”

The woman was luckily able to securely repel, the source stated.