Armenian woman gave birth to triplets in border village Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur – Panorama

A woman in border village Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur in Tavush province located several meters from the Azerbaijani border gave birth to triplets on Thursday.

The woman is the math teacher of the local school, and the news was shared on the school facebook page.

“This is a miracle for all of us, for the whole Tavush province,” the message read. The locals consider the news quite symbolic amid the recent border provocations by Azerbaijani military forces in the area.