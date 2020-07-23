Armenian woman gave birth to triplets in border village Chinchin – Panorama

A woman in border village Chinchin in Tavush province situated numerous meters from the Azerbaijani border gave birth to triplets on Thursday.

The woman is the mathematics instructor of the regional school, and the news was shared on the regional school Facebook page.

“This is a miracle for all of us, for the whole Tavush province,” the message read. The residents think about the news rather symbolic amidst the current border justifications by Azerbaijani military forces in the location.