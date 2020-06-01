Armenian woman beats coronavirus after 44 days in intensive care – Panorama

A 47-year-previous Armenian woman with coronavirus has recovered and discharged from St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan after 44 days in intensive care.

The woman, recognized as Ok. Makaryan, has quite a few underlying well being circumstances, together with diabetes, ischemic illness, renal failure, and has obtained hemodialysis therapy.

She was in reasonable situation when being taken to hospital, however the woman developed respiratory failure and obtundation shortly afterwards and was placed on a ventilator.

Only 24 days after the therapy did she regain consciousness and begin respiration on her personal.

The woman has been taken to a different hospital after testing unfavourable for Covid-19 to get remedy for the opposite illnesses.