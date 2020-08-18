Armenian universities to reopen on September 15 – Armenian News

After 6 months of quarantine, enforced due to the coronavirus epidemic, the universities throughout Armenia will re- open on September 15 to host trainees for the brand-new scholastic year.

The classes will begin on September 1 just for very first- year bachelor trainees, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan stated in a post on Facdebook late on Monday.

After a conference with heads of greater instructional facilities, a choice was made to offer each university the discretionary power to choose the plan of classes through hybrid knowing (conventional class finding out integrated with correspondence course). The universities will make the info readily available on their main sites, supplying additional information on the class schedules.