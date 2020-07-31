Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission to resume works after a long break – Panorama

The joint Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation resumes activities after a long break. The agreement was reached on July 30 during the meeting of the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Marina Lazebna and the RA Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan.
As the Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy reported in a release, the interlocutors agreed to activate the cooperation in spheres of bilateral interest and outlined the upcoming activities.
