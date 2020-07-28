Armenian, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties in phone call – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a phone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda, as well as the cooperation in different spheres, particularly highlighting the spheres of trade, economy and healthcare. Both sides commended the high level of friendly relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the dynamics of cooperation development.

During the conversation the sides touched upon the steps being undertaken at national and international levels aimed at overcoming the consequences of COVID-19, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

the ministers also touched upon a number of urgent international and regional issues. Mnatsakanyan briefed his counterpart on Armenia’s approaches regarding the issues of regional peace and security.