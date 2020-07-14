Armenian troops ‘halted Azerbaijani tank’ overnight – Defense Ministry spokesperson reports relative calm along border – Armenian News

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense has reported a relative calm along the Armenian-Azerbaijani borer on the night between July 13 and 14.

In a public post on Facebook, Shushan Stepanyan also said that the Armenian troops managed to halt the advancement of an Azerbaijani tank by spotting it in time and opening fire.

Stepanyan promises to release an “interesting footage” in the near future.

The border infiltration attempt from Azerbaijan’s north-west was reported at 12:30 local time on Sunday (July 12). An official statement by the Ministry said that Azerbaijani servicemen had tried to cross into the north-eastern region of Tavush in a minvan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt at 1:45 am local time, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back, suffering losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijan continued firing mortars against Armenian outposts also on Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post shared later, Stepanyan said: ” “Azerbaijan repeatedly escalates the situation on the border. The shellings and fighting drone strikes have abated now. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are in full control of the situation. Armenia has suffered no losses.”

Azerbaijan has officially reported its military casualties. The state media have already released news on the death of four servicemen.

—

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but sporadic fighting in the area breaks out time and again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, particularly the southern and north-eastern regions of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.