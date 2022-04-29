The young people continue to carry out an action in a number of Yerevan universities with the slogan “Student, wake up”.

They started the action today from the National Agrarian University of Armenia. The security guards did not allow the students to protest at first, but one of the university lecturers joined them and insisted that the young people had the right to enter the university building.

After long negotiations, the students finally entered the Agrarian University with the flags of Artsakh, calling on all students to join their struggle.

The young people raised the flag of Artsakh in the yard of the university.

“Armenian students can never tolerate that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan,” said the young protesters.