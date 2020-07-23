Armenian soldier injured in days ago dies in Yerevan hospital – Panorama

Armenian Contract Servicemen Artur Muradyan (born in 2001) who had sustained injuries in Azerbaijani shooting on July 14, died at Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan on Thursday.

As the defense ministry reported, Muradyan was injured in one of combat positions of a military base located in the northeastern direction of the border. His health condition was assesses as grave and despite all efforts doctors were unable to save him.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.