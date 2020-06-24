Armenian Simon Abgaryan receives three ‘Molière 2020’ awards – Panorama

French-Armenian theatre director Simon Abgaryan has won three awards at Molières 2020 Awards that recognises achievement in live French theatre.

Le Monde reports that health concerns have transformed Molière 2020 in a special edition that was recorded two days ago and broadcasted Tuesday night in France.

Abgaryan was represented at the annual Awards with his “Electre des bas-fonds” performance premiered in Paris in 2019. He won three awards for Best Performance, Best Director and Best French Speaking author categories.