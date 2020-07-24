Armenian short film ‘Twist’ included in competition program of 26th Sarajevo Film Festival – Panorama

“Twist”, a short film directed by Ovsanna Shekoyan, has actually been included in the Competition Programme – Short Film of the 26 th Sarajevo Film Festival, the filmmaker stated onFacebook The film will have its opening night at the festival, she stated.

An overall of 49 movies will complete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards at the 26 th Sarajevo FilmFestival The 16- minute Armenian film will take on 9 other titles included in the short film area.

This year, the Sarajevo Film Festival choice group lead by Creative Director Izeta Gra đević has actually seen 750 movies sent for the festival, consisting of 130 function fiction movies, 220 documentaries, 250 short and 150 trainee titles, the festival siterevealed

The festival ranges from 14 to 21 August.