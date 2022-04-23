The scientific community of the Republic of Armenia, expressing its protest to the world, condemns the nationalist behavior and statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Ali. Taking advantage of the difficult situation around the Republic of Armenia և the Republic of Artsakh, the Ali regime, violating the 1948 UN Charter. The provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of December 10, 1945, continue to openly express anti-Armenian, anti-Armenian stance, pursue a pronounced racist policy.

In his speeches since the last war, the President of Azerbaijan has openly propagated ethnic hatred in his own public and on various international platforms, calling for violence and aggression. Targeting Armenian history, he openly expresses his ambitions for Armenian territories.

Addressing the impudent falsification of the history of neighboring nations, which has already become a tradition for Azerbaijan, the President of Azerbaijan, with his speeches and activities, such as the establishment of a strategist park in Baku, continues to mislead and mislead his own people by deliberately inciting xenophobia and violence.

The dictatorial regime under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan is falsifying the history of the indigenous peoples of Armenia and other countries in the region, misappropriating their millennial cultural and material heritage, falsifying maps and place names.

The scientific community of the Republic of Armenia calls on the state structures of the Republic of Armenia, human rights organizations, foreign diplomatic missions, the international scientific community, and all humanity to condemn Ilham Ali’s nationalist-racist calls and extremist actions.

At the same time, we appeal to all Armenian organizations in the Diaspora in Armenia, calling on them to pay due attention to the unprecedented growth of nationalist anti-Armenian policies in Azerbaijan after the war, which is a direct threat to the security and welfare of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic.



