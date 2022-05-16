Հայ: schoolchildren two medal are: to conquer Uzbekistan: Capital: In Tashkent May 9-15-n: conducted «Chemistry:» Subject: Mendeleyan! 56-th: international in the Olympics:

116 representatives from 16 countries took part in the competition. The Armenian team was represented by Sona Sagheyan (Quantum College, 12th grade), Leonid Asatryan (Quantum College, 11th grade), Hayk Aghekyan (YSMU Heratsi High School, 12th grade) և Tigran Harutyunyan (Norashen secondary school of Aragatsotn region, 12th grade). The team was led by YSU Faculty of Chemistry, Deputy Dean, Associate Professor, Ph.D. Armen Galstyan.



Leonid Asatryan won a silver medal and Hayk Aghekyan won a bronze medal at the Olympics. Leonid Asatryan and Hayk Aghekyan won bronze medals at the previous 55th Mendeleev Olympiad, which was held online.

Let us add that in the Mendeleev International Olympiads, the Armenian teams won a total of 37 medals (1 gold, 6 silver և 30 bronze).

