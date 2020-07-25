Armenian school vandalized in San Fransisco – Armenian News

The Krouzian-Zekarian Armenian School and its nearby Armenian Community Center in San Francisco were vandalized over night, with what seems Azerbaijani- centric graffiti plastered all over the outside walls of the structure.

Community and school authorities, amongst them the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Kristapor Gomideh management are on website evaluating the damage, Asbarez reports.

The San Francisco Police Department is stated to be examining the event. The Armenian National Committee of America-San Francisco Bay Area chapter leaders and members have actually been dealing with police, along with regional and state authorities to advance the matter.

In a declaration on Friday, the ANCA–Western Region condemned “in the strongest possible terms the racially-motivated Armenophobic vandalism that took place on July 24 against the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan bilingual Armenian School in San Francisco.”

This dislike criminal offense follows a pattern of racially- determined attacks versus Armenians, consisting of the mob attacks versus Armenians by Azerbaijanis in Russia, an arson attack on an Armenian embassy automobile in Germany, and the intentional burning down of an Armenian organisation inUkraine A comparable event including racially charged anti-Armenian vandalism of Armenian schools in Los Angeles happened in 2015, requiring these schools to be on high alert to carefully keep track of the circumstance.