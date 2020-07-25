Armenian school vandalized in San Francisco by Azerbaijanis – Panorama

Vandals targeted the Khachaturian Armenian Center School in San Francisco with threatening and racist graffiti, in an attack that declares to support a violent, anti-Armenian motion led by Azerbaijan, the school authorities reported.

United States- based Armenian reporter Vruyr Tadevosyan published on Facebook images and video from the scene.

Th images reveal the school walls and gates spray- painted with slurs, Azerbaijani flag, and anti-Armenian messages.