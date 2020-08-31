Armenian sappers demine 33,143 square meters in Syria in August – Panorama

Sappers of the 5th Armenian group performing humanitarian objective in Syria cleared 33,143 square meters of land in the nation in August.

The objective has actually demined an overall of 238,230 square meters up until now, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise states.

Doctors of the Armenian humanitarian objective offered medical support to 1,273 regional homeowners in August in the middle of the coronavirus limitations.

Armenian medical professionals have actually offered treatment to an overall of 16,695 clients from the very first day of the objective.

On 29 August the 5th contingent of Armenian medical professionals was bestowed letters of appreciation from the health minister of Aleppo Governorate and the Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria for their expert work.

Coronavirus avoidance and disinfection activities are performed every day at the long-term area of the humanitarian group. Despite a variety of limitations and troubles triggered by the pandemic, the humanitarian group continues to perform its objective.