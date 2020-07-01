Armenian sappers demine 2,450 square meters in Aleppo in June – Panorama

Sappers of the fifth Armenian group undertaking humanitarian mission in Syria cleared 2,450 square meters of land in Aleppo in June, finding three landmines as well as homemade explosives throughout the work.

The mission has demined a complete of 185,209 square meters to date, of which 142,000 square meters have already been handed over to the Syrian authorities with certificates, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise says.

Medics of the Armenian humanitarian mission provided therapeutic aid to 646 Syrian citizens in June amid the coronavirus restrictions.

Thus, from February 2019 to provide, Armenian health practitioners have provided medical care to a total of 13,772 patients.

The fifth contingent of Armenian sappers and doctors headed to Syria to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people on 16 June.