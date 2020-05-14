Armenian, Russian parliament speakers exchange information on measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone discuss at the initiative of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin. As the parliament press service reported, the events congratulated one another on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The heads of the two international locations’ parliaments have exchanged information about the measures Russia and Armenia take to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

An settlement was reached to proceed discussions by means of video calls in the close to future, the supply stated.