Toxic cirrhosis of the liver was studied in the laboratory of “Pharmacology-Pathohistology” of the Scientific-Technological Center of Organic-Pharmaceutical Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia. As a result, the chain link of the initial diagnosis was discovered նոր a new approach to its treatment, combined with herbal medicines.

This scientific result was obtained within the framework of the dissertation of Lilit Arshakyan, a researcher at the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Pathology of the ODCGTC, with the support of the laboratory staff, according to the relevant instructions.

“The dynamics of the development of toxic liver cirrhosis was studied through liver-lung-kidney functional connection, as a result of which the therapeutic effect of hepatoprotectants, Flamin / Silimarin herbal mixture, was developed. Studies have shown that in patients with toxic cirrhosis of the liver, before the onset of cirrhosis pathology, pathological processes of the lungs and kidneys appear, even according to the difference in sex. Examining two different combinations of the herbal mixture, Flamine և Silimarin, which were also obtained at the Center, we found the effective ratio իկան the dynamics of their therapeutic outcomes in developing cirrhosis. In case of application of the obtained results, the infection of the mentioned organs will reveal the origin of cirrhosis, applying it in practical medicine, “said Lilit Arshakyan.

He noted that one of the forthcoming goals is to study the prognosis of toxic cirrhosis of the liver, the development of a new mixture treatment approach to the study of causal changes in the liver, lungs, kidneys. “The aim is to study the hepatoprotective properties of the new mixture, which were isolated from the plants Helycrisum Rubicundum և Silybum marianum growing in Armenia և and to later introduce it in the treatment of cirrhosis, which can be used in medical institutions. In the near future we plan to evaluate the activity of different combinations of new plant raw materials in order to restore liver diseases with the proposed model, “said Lilit Arshakyan.

The works have been presented at international conferences. Research data are currently being completed.

Some of the research was carried out as part of the Postgraduate Support Program by the Enterprise Incubator Foundation with the support of PMI Science.

Department of Publicity of Science and Public Relations of NAS RA