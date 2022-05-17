The 24th European Armwrestling Championship for the Disabled took place in the Romanian capital Bucharest on May 7-14, with the participation of Armenian representatives.

The athletes of the Armenian arm wrestling team won 11 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.

As part of the Armenian arm wrestling team, the athletes of the RA Federation of Disabled Sports took the second place in the team standings, ahead of the Turkish team.

According to Sargis Stepanyan, President of the Disabled Sports Federation of Armenia, the results are more than satisfactory.

“We have registered quite serious results. “Our athletes participated in almost all categories, in different weight categories, with right and left hands,” says Sargis Stepanyan.

The president of the federation states that he was especially happy with the result registered by Sargis Harutyunyan. “Sargis, who became disabled as a result of the Second Artsakh War, won a gold medal with his right hand, defeating the Turkish representative in the final. “The opponent has been training for many years and is quite experienced.”

With the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science, the Federation of Yerevan Municipality, 14 athletes participated in the European Championship as part of the Armenian arm wrestling team.

Athletes are already in Yerevan.